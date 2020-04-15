UrduPoint.com
3 Arrested, 4.250 Kg Hashish Seized In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 07:21 PM

3 arrested, 4.250 kg hashish seized in Sargodha

Police had arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Police had arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

Police spokesman Wednesday said during the continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of Cantt, Urban Area and Kotmomin police stations had conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested three accused recovering 4.

520 kilograms hashish from them.

The accused include Babir Maseeh, Zafar Abbas and Khalid. Police had registered separate cases against them and started further investigation, the spokesman added.

