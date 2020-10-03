3 arrested, 7 kg hashish recovered,

(@FahadShabbir)

On the direction of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), city police on Saturday arrested three outlaws and recovered narcotics besides arms from their possessions, in a crackdown against anti social elements

According to police sources, police station Machini arrested a smuggler by recovering seven kilogram hashish hidden in secret compartment of his car near Ring Road on Warsak Road.

Similarly, Mathra police in two different raids have arrested two persons namely Ijaz Ahmed and Hameed and recovered one kalashnikove, and a rifle from their possessions.

The cases have been registered in relevant police stations and investigations were underway.