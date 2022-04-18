3 arrested, 9 stolen motorcycles recovered

Police have arrested three motorcycle lifters and recovered nine stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three motorcycle lifters and recovered nine stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

Rawat police in an operation arrested three motorcycle lifter identified as Saad, Shehryar and Khurram and recovered nine stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigationwas in progress.

SP Saddar appreciated police team said that the accused will be challaned with solid evidence and will be punished. Crackdown on motorcycle and car thieves will continue, he added.