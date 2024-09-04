Open Menu

3 Arrested, Cases Registered For Overpricing Essentials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The price control magistrates conducted inspections at 980 locations and arrested three individuals for overpricing fruits, vegetables, and other essential items.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza told the media on Wednesday that three cases were registered over violations of the government-set prices. Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 800,000 were imposed for 153 instances of non-compliance.

The DC directed price control magistrates and assistant commissioners to ensure adherence to official rates.

Supervision of the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets is also underway to prevent any malpractices.

Administrative officers are ensuring the sale of fruits, vegetables, and bread at government-approved prices. All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list, and strict action is being taken against those failing to comply.

The DC asked citizens to encourage to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline: 080002345, he urged.

