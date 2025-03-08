3 Arrested For Brutal Murder Of Colleague At Stone Crusher Plant
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 11:20 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Hassanabdal Police on Saturday apprehended three suspects accused of torturing and murdering their fellow worker at a stone crusher plant in Pathargarh.
According to the complaint filed by Umer Shahbaz, his brother was employed at the plant, where he got into an argument with colleagues Hasnain, Jan Iqbal, and Faisal islam over collecting money from truckers.
The dispute took a deadly turn, resulting in the victim's murder.
The police have taken the nominated accused into custody and initiated further investigation into the case.
APP/nsi/378
