3 arrested for human-trafficking, various passports seized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone has arrested three people including a woman from various parts of Lahore over their alleged involvement in human-trafficking and visa fraud.

A spokesman for the agency said on Thursday that the arrested suspects were identified as Meher Yar, Hasnain Ali and Miraj Fatima. Hasnain Ali alleged received Rs3.176 million from a man on the promise of sending him to Canada on work visa. Meher Yar was caught red-handed collecting large sums of money from people under the pretense of securing foreign employment.

Fourteen Pakistani passports were recovered from him.

Miraj Fatima was involved in collecting passports and other travel documents from people, claiming to facilitate their foreign travel. Six passports and additional travel agreements were recovered from her.

The suspects had been accepting passports from people without a licence and they failed to satisfy the authorities regarding the passports.