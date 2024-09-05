3 Arrested For Human-trafficking, Various Passports Seized
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone has arrested three people including a woman from various parts of Lahore over their alleged involvement in human-trafficking and visa fraud.
A spokesman for the agency said on Thursday that the arrested suspects were identified as Meher Yar, Hasnain Ali and Miraj Fatima. Hasnain Ali alleged received Rs3.176 million from a man on the promise of sending him to Canada on work visa. Meher Yar was caught red-handed collecting large sums of money from people under the pretense of securing foreign employment.
Fourteen Pakistani passports were recovered from him.
Miraj Fatima was involved in collecting passports and other travel documents from people, claiming to facilitate their foreign travel. Six passports and additional travel agreements were recovered from her.
The suspects had been accepting passports from people without a licence and they failed to satisfy the authorities regarding the passports.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024
PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday
National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..
SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases
AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KPK recived Rs. 216 bln, Punjab Rs 73.45 bln, AJK Rs 6.4 bln net hydel profit in last 10 years: NA ..12 seconds ago
-
Cyclist demands dedicated tracks, awareness for sustainable future30 seconds ago
-
13655 e-challans issued in August10 minutes ago
-
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month12 minutes ago
-
Five profiteers held20 minutes ago
-
APHC pays glowing tributes to 1965 war heroes20 minutes ago
-
DMCR sets up to monitor bye-elections NA 17131 minutes ago
-
Rickshaw driver killed on road31 minutes ago
-
Officials warn of likely job losses amid AI advancements31 minutes ago
-
Vehicle caught for 74 traffic violations41 minutes ago
-
Every pilgrim likely to get back Rs 100,000: NA told50 minutes ago
-
Lt Gen Satti to head FPSC50 minutes ago