3 arrested for misbehaving with health workers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The police arrested three persons for creating misbehaving, torturing the health department's workers in Rata Amral area here on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Ahsan, Ejaz and Shan.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem said that harassment of women and interference in government affairs could not be tolerated at any cost.

He made it clear that it was prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.