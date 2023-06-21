UrduPoint.com

3 Arrested For Misbehaving With Health Workers

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 06:40 PM

3 arrested for misbehaving with health workers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The police arrested three persons for creating misbehaving, torturing the health department's workers in Rata Amral area here on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Ahsan, Ejaz and Shan.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem said that harassment of women and interference in government affairs could not be tolerated at any cost.

He made it clear that it was prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

Related Topics

Police Progress Women Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Global Village tops list of most visited destinati ..

Global Village tops list of most visited destinations in UAE

41 minutes ago
 NOC reviews readiness of four UAE sports federatio ..

NOC reviews readiness of four UAE sports federations for Paris 2024 Olympics

41 minutes ago
 Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in As ..

Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in Askari Tower attack case

1 hour ago
 Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to ..

Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to religion

2 hours ago
 China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of politi ..

Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of political instability on foreign inv ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.