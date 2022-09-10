UrduPoint.com

3 Arrested For Possessing Illegal Arms During Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2022 | 07:42 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here Saturday.

During course of action, Ratta Amaral police arrested Shaukatullah and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

While conducting the operation, New Town police arrested Kashif Rashid and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Chakri police held Javed Iqbal and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession. Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action will be taken against those possessing illegal weapons.

"It is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the people," said CPO.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested two proclaimed offenders from different areas. Wah Cantt Police and R.A Bazaar police have registered cases against both of them in different cases.

