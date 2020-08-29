UrduPoint.com
3 Arrested For Posting Defamatory Statements On Social Media In Attock

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 02:47 PM

The Attock Police during crackdown against the elements involved in provocation of hate speech against other sects by posting defamatory statements on social media has booked and arrested three persons

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :The Attock Police during crackdown against the elements involved in provocation of hate speech against other sects by posting defamatory statements on social media has booked and arrested three persons.

Police spokesman said that three persons were arrested by Bassal, Attock Saddar and Jand Police who uploaded posts carrying defamatory statements against a particular sect.

According to the spokesperson,this crackdown was launched as part of an effort to reduce sectarian postings on social media.

