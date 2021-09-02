3 arrested for stealing electricity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Three persons were arrested for stealing electricity from the main transmission lines and through meter tampering in Sialkot district.

According to details, on the report of Sub-Division Officer (SDO) Gepco, Motra police conducted a raid at a premises in Ghoinkey area and caught red handed three persons -- Imran, Shahid Iqbal and Khawar Younis -- stealing electricity from the main transmission line.

Police have registered separate cases.