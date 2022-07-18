3 arrested for stealing oil from pipeline

The Sandal Bar police have registered a case against 10 accused and arrested three on the charge of stealing oil from the Parco pipeline

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The Sandal Bar police have registered a case against 10 accused and arrested three on the charge of stealing oil from the Parco pipeline.

A spokesman said on Monday that Parco officials were on routine patrolling when they spotted 10 accused busy in stealing oil from a pipeline by fixing clump on it near Chak No 64-JB.

The Parco officials called the area police and succeeded in nabbing three accused including Muhammad Waseem, Amjad and Mehboob Ali red-handed stealing oil, whereas six others including Maqbool Hussain, Abdul Wahab, Amir, Muhammad Hamid, etc. managed to escape from the scene.

The police took oil-tanker, Suzuki van and other material into custody and started investigation.