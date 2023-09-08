3 arrested, hashish recovered

Gadoon Police here on Friday foiled an attempt at narcotics smuggling and recovered hashish from three smugglers

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) ::Gadoon Police here on Friday foiled an attempt at narcotics smuggling and recovered hashish from three smugglers.

According to the District Police Office, contraband was recovered during checking of vehicles on a tip-off smuggling bid.

During checking, police recovered 13.6 kilogram hashish that was hidden in the car's cavities.

The arrested three smugglers are namely Noor, Qaisar and Sharif, residents of Charsadda.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.