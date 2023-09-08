Open Menu

3 Arrested, Hashish Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2023 | 08:33 PM

3 arrested, hashish recovered

Gadoon Police here on Friday foiled an attempt at narcotics smuggling and recovered hashish from three smugglers

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) ::Gadoon Police here on Friday foiled an attempt at narcotics smuggling and recovered hashish from three smugglers.

According to the District Police Office, contraband was recovered during checking of vehicles on a tip-off smuggling bid.

During checking, police recovered 13.6 kilogram hashish that was hidden in the car's cavities.

The arrested three smugglers are namely Noor, Qaisar and Sharif, residents of Charsadda.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Car Charsadda From

Recent Stories

34 new dengue cases reported in Lahore

34 new dengue cases reported in Lahore

4 minutes ago
 SBP suspends authorization of Usman International ..

SBP suspends authorization of Usman International Exchange Company

1 minute ago
 AC for implementing control price lists of edible ..

AC for implementing control price lists of edible items in Gwadar

12 minutes ago
 Rostov-on-Don: A Russian city on the fringes of wa ..

Rostov-on-Don: A Russian city on the fringes of war

13 minutes ago
 Dollar to gradually come down during next few day: ..

Dollar to gradually come down during next few day: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamra ..

13 minutes ago
 Borstal Jail turned into boarding house under know ..

Borstal Jail turned into boarding house under knowledge friendly initiative

5 minutes ago
13 UCs of Peshawar declared at high risk of dengue ..

13 UCs of Peshawar declared at high risk of dengue spread

5 minutes ago
 Wani remembers Shaikh Tajamul-ul-Islam on his deat ..

Wani remembers Shaikh Tajamul-ul-Islam on his death anniversary

5 minutes ago
 Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 year ..

Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 years

5 minutes ago
 Typhoon Yun-yeung feared to make landfall in Japan ..

Typhoon Yun-yeung feared to make landfall in Japan on Friday

5 minutes ago
 Cotton arrival grew by 49.37 %

Cotton arrival grew by 49.37 %

4 minutes ago
 Asian markets extend losses as US rate hike fears ..

Asian markets extend losses as US rate hike fears build

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan