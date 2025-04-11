3 arrested in gang-rape case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Samundri Saddar police have arrested three men allegedly involved in a gang-rape case.

According to sources here on Friday, police arrested Zain, Ahmar and Abdul Mughees, who allegedly gang-raped a 16-year-old girl in village Karol.

The fourth accomplice of the accused, Zaman is still at large.

A case has been registered against the accused on the complaint of the victim girl’s father Riaz Masih.