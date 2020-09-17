3 arrested in raid at Sheesha center

Police on Thursday raided `Sheesha Center' in the jurisdiction of Race Course police station and arrested three persons, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday raided `Sheesha Center' in the jurisdiction of Race Course police station and arrested three persons, informed police spokesman.

Police while carring out operation arrested Maqsood Ahmed, Hamza Zafar and Zeeshan Majeed.

Besides recovering `Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against all of them.

It is to mention that Anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure the implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.