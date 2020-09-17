UrduPoint.com
3 Arrested In Raid At Sheesha Center

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 10:38 PM

Police on Thursday raided `Sheesha Center' in the jurisdiction of Race Course police station and arrested three persons, informed police spokesman

Police while carring out operation arrested Maqsood Ahmed, Hamza Zafar and Zeeshan Majeed.

Besides recovering `Huqqas' and other smoking items from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against all of them.

It is to mention that Anti-smoking drive has been launched in the city to ensure the implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.

