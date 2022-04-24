3 arrested in rape-cum-murder case of minor boy

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three accused who allegedly murdered a minor boy after raping him.

A police spokesman said that Saddar police had received information that the body of a six-year-old boy was lying in a kinnow garden of Chak No 27-NB.

The police team reached the site and shifted the body to DHQ Teaching hospital for postmortem. The police initially arrested two suspects, who confessed to their crime and on their pointation, the third accused was also arrested.

A case has been registered against Rizwan, Omar Abbas and Waqas on the complaint of victim's father, Muhammad Akbar.