3 arrested on cock fight gambling in Sargodha

In a crackdown against the anti-social elements, police have arrested three gamblers besides recovering bet money Rs8,000 and two motorcycles from their possession, a police spokesman Thursday said

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against the anti-social elements, police have arrested three gamblers besides recovering bet money Rs8,000 and two motorcycles from their possession, a police spokesman Thursday said.

Bhalwal Police got information that some people were gambling on the cock fight in the area.

During the course of action, police arrested the gamblers identified as Muhammad Aslam, Imran and Safdar.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under the gambling act.