3 arrested on holding over 2 dozen boat riders hostage at river Chenab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Muzaffargarh police have arrested three men on charge of keeping over two dozen boat passengers, including women and children, hostage for hours at river Chenab in Rangpur, to vent their anger after their friend lost the boat transport contract to the complainant, police said on Monday.

According to complainant Muhammad Khalid, he had recently won the boat transport contract of Pattan Rangpur waterway of river Chenab at Mauza Mako Jamal for Rs 3 million, adding that last year this contract was awarded for Rs 600,000 to some other person.

Few days back, friends of the previous contractor including Mushtaq, Tariq and Arif accompanying eight (8) others reached Pattan Rangpur and refused to let the boat with 25 passengers aboard move on. They kept the boat passengers hostage for three hours and allowed boat operation only after police intervention.

Rangpur SHO Zahid Leghari led a police team to reach the site and arrested three accused. Case has also been registered against eleven accused and complainant has appealed the DPO to take strict action as per law against the accused.