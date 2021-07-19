UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Arrested On Holding Over 2 Dozen Boat Riders Hostage At River Chenab

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

3 arrested on holding over 2 dozen boat riders hostage at river Chenab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Muzaffargarh police have arrested three men on charge of keeping over two dozen boat passengers, including women and children, hostage for hours at river Chenab in Rangpur, to vent their anger after their friend lost the boat transport contract to the complainant, police said on Monday.

According to complainant Muhammad Khalid, he had recently won the boat transport contract of Pattan Rangpur waterway of river Chenab at Mauza Mako Jamal for Rs 3 million, adding that last year this contract was awarded for Rs 600,000 to some other person.

Few days back, friends of the previous contractor including Mushtaq, Tariq and Arif accompanying eight (8) others reached Pattan Rangpur and refused to let the boat with 25 passengers aboard move on. They kept the boat passengers hostage for three hours and allowed boat operation only after police intervention.

Rangpur SHO Zahid Leghari led a police team to reach the site and arrested three accused. Case has also been registered against eleven accused and complainant has appealed the DPO to take strict action as per law against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Rangpur Muzaffargarh SITE Women Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Mars Mission marks busy first year

14 minutes ago

Hajj sermon: Prophet (PBUH) asked people not to vi ..

19 minutes ago

US Informed China About Cyber Activity Concerns - ..

8 minutes ago

US Says Identified Over 50 Tactics Allegedly Used ..

8 minutes ago

FWMC chalks out cleanliness plan for Eidul Azha da ..

8 minutes ago

PESCO sets up crisis management cell for Eid ul Ad ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.