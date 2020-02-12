3 arrested, over 3 kg hash, Ice seized Sargodha

Police on Wednesday arrested three drug pushers and recovered narcotics from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested three drug pushers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

A police spokesman said Kotmomin police teams,on the directive of DPO Amara Ather ,during snap checking at exit and entrance points of the district stopped a vehicle ( SGK-67) near chak 19/SB and recovered 1635 grams hash and 20 grams Ice narcotic from the vehicle.

Meanwhile,the police stopped another car (RF-037) near OP Canal and recovered 1600 grams hash and 50 grams Ice narcotic from the vehicle.

Police arrested three accused---Liaqat Ali s/o Muhammad Sher, Muhammad Riaz s/o Muhammad Nawaz and Muhammad Ali s/o Mazhar Ali, registered separate cases against them and started investigation.