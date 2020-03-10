UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Arrested Over Aerial Firing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

3 arrested over aerial firing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :D-Type Colony police claimed to have arrested three youth on charge of aerial firing and uploading its video on social media.

Police spokesman said that three youth including Muhammad Ali, Ismail and Abrar resident of T-Type Colony resorted to aerial firing and shared its video with their friends by uploading it on social media.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry took strict notice and directed the police to arrest the accused without any delay.

Therefore, a special team conducted raids and arrested the accused. The police also recovered weapons and bullets from their possession and locked them behind bars for further investigation.

Related Topics

Firing Police Social Media Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Govt planning to digitilize Radio Pakistan

2 minutes ago

Quetta and other parts of Balochistan receives rai ..

2 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lauds lawyers role for rest ..

2 minutes ago

Austrian Chancellor Calls for Social Distancing Am ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court rejects petitions against reintr ..

2 minutes ago

Sikh Yatrees from Malaysia visit Gurdwara Babey Di ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.