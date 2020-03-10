3 arrested over aerial firing

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :D-Type Colony police claimed to have arrested three youth on charge of aerial firing and uploading its video on social media.

Police spokesman said that three youth including Muhammad Ali, Ismail and Abrar resident of T-Type Colony resorted to aerial firing and shared its video with their friends by uploading it on social media.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry took strict notice and directed the police to arrest the accused without any delay.

Therefore, a special team conducted raids and arrested the accused. The police also recovered weapons and bullets from their possession and locked them behind bars for further investigation.