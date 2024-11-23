3 arrested over aerial firing, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Mansoorabad police have arrested three people involved in aerial firing and recovered weapons from them.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that Amir, Waqas, etc. resorted to aerial firing to celebrate a function in Malikpur and created panic in the area.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits. A special team was constituted which arrested the accused and recovered weapons from them.

The accused were sent behind bars, spokesman added.