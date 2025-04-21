Open Menu

3 Arrested Over Blackmailing Citizen

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 08:55 PM

Mansoorabad police claimed to have arrested three people on charges of blackmailing a citizen and demanding extortion money

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Mansoorabad police claimed to have arrested three people on charges of blackmailing a citizen and demanding extortion money.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that accused Zubair Atif, Nabeel and Mohsin had allegedly created inappropriate and objectionable images of a citizen Shahid Iqbal and used them to blackmail him for extortion money.

When the victim refused to comply with their demands, the accused allegedly threatened to kill him and unlawfully detained him.

After receiving complaint, Mansoorabad police took immediate action and apprehended the accused in a successful raid.

A case has also been registered against the accused while further investigation was under progress, he added.

