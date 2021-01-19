3 arrested over firing, weapon display on social media

The police claimed to have arrested three persons on charge of firing and weapon display on social media and creating panic in the area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The police claimed to have arrested three persons on charge of firing and weapon display on social media and creating panic in the area.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that accused Muhammad Imran was arrested by the police in an attempt to murder case some time ago.

However, the court had released him yesterday on bail and he went to his home in Chak 225/R-B Malkhanwala where his relatives Bilal Rauf resident of Chak 226/R-B and Faisal Rashid of Chak 225/R-B along with their accomplice Ali Asghar resorted to aerial firing for celebrating release of Imran.

The accused also made video and pictures of firing and uploaded it on the social media. Therefore, the police took action and arrested these accused. They were locked behind bars after recovery of weapons while further investigation is under progress.