3 arrested over rash driving

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :The police have arrested three drivers on the charge of rash driving in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman said on Saturday that traffic police caught Faqeer Hussain of Chak No 263-RB, Siraj of Civil Lines area and Nadeem Yousuf of Millat Road red-handed driving their vehicles rashly and posing threat to the lives of road users.

The police sent the accused behind bars and started investigation after registering cases against them, he added.