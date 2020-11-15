3 arrested over SOPs violation at marriage halls

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool arrested three members of managements of marriage halls and registered cases against them on charge of violating the Marriage Act and coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

During the checking of one-dish rule, punctuality and implementation of the coronavirus SOPs, the AC Sadar found violations at Koh-e-Noor Marquee, Cottage Marquee on Daewoo Road and Khayyam Marriage Hall on Sargodha Road.

The AC arrested three persons from their managements and locked them behind bars. Further action is under way.