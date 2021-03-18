UrduPoint.com
3 Arrested Over Weapon-display Video

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The police arrested three young men on the charge of displaying weapons and uploading its video on social media.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that three young men including Hassan, Ahmad and Awais, residents of Gulfishan colony, displayed weapons and resorted to aerial firing.They shared its video with their friends by uploading it on social media.

On receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Ahmad Chaudhary took strict notice and directed Jhang Bazaar police to arrest the accused without delay.

A special team headed by ASI Malik Imran Incharge police post Gulfishan Colony conducted raids and arrested all the three accused.

The police recovered weapons and bullets from their possession and locked them behind the bars for further investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

