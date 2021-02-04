UrduPoint.com
3 Arrested, Stolen Overhead Electricity Cable Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

3 arrested, stolen overhead electricity cable recovered

GHAZI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The police Thursday arrested three alleged thieves and recovered the stolen electricity overhead cables and other equipments worth millions of rupees from their possesion.

According to the police sources, two days ago unknown thieves have stolen 14000-KV overhead electricity transmission cables from 44 electricity poles from Tarbela Dam that were started from Snobar Gate to the hilly areas and Golf Club Ghazi.

Ghazi Police Station registered an FIR against unknown thieves where Chief Engineer Tarbaila dam was the plaintiff.

The police, on the tip-off, raided the village Khari Maira and seized three trollies of stolen cable and other material while arrested three accused including Imran, Shahwaiz and Shah Khalid.

Further investigation was underway.

