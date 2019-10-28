3 awarded 53 years jail term each in murder case in Lahore

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday convicted three suspects in a murder case and handed them down a total of 53 years imprisonment each

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :An anti-terrorism court ATC ) on Monday convicted three suspects in a murder case and handed them down a total of 53 years imprisonment each.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 110,000 each on the convicts.

ATC Judge Javed Iqbal Warraich announced the verdict after hearing arguments of the parties and examining available evidence.

According to prosecution, the convicts - Waris, Ghazanfur and Pervaiz - attacked a police patrol and killed police official Zaheer in Sharaqpur area.

The police had registered a case against the convicts under section 302, 343, 186 of Pakistan Penal Code, besides Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act.