3 Awarded Death, Two Life Term In Murder Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Multan on Thursday convicted five accused in two murder cases, awarding capital punishment to three of them and life imprisonment to the two others in separate cases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Multan on Thursday convicted five accused in two murder cases, awarding capital punishment to three of them and life imprisonment to the two others in separate cases.

Accused Muhammad Usman, Faizan Ilyas and Tanveer Ahmad Pehelwan had killed a person Muhammad Awais near Hassan Parwana, old vegetables market after an exchange of heated arguments in 2022. Bohar gate police had registered the case and arrested the accused.

Court awarded death sentence to the three accused and ordered that they would pay Rs 800,000 each as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased, failing which they would suffer six months in jail as additional punishment.

Deciding another case of PS Qutubpur in Multan, the court awarded life imprisonment to two accused Nazar Khan and Multan Khan. The accused were also directed to pay Rs 200,000 each as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased. They would suffer additional six-month imprisonment in case of default.

The accused had killed a man Noor Khan near Naag Shah road over business rivalry in 2022.

