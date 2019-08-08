Bahuddin Zakariya University's management has decided to take action against three of its professors who were officially sent abroad for higher education but they did not come back in due course of time

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) : Bahuddin Zakariya University's management has decided to take action against three of its professors who were officially sent abroad for higher education but they did not come back in due course of time.

According to an official document, issued by Sohaib Rashid Khan, the university's registrar available with APP, notices were served on guarantors of Assistant Professor Tariq Saeed, Assistant Professor Dr Asad Aslam and Ali Saeed for the recovery of Rs 37.1 million the total educational expenses spent to meet their educational expenses.

If the said professors would fail to deposit the money in the university exchequer till August 15, 2019, it would be recovered either from them or their guarantors, said an excerpt from the document.

Tariq Saeed is a professor working in the university's English Department, Muhammad Aslam and Ali Saeed are professors of Biotechnology, and they were awarded scholarships for their PhD education under the project of SYRGFS. They were required to join the BZU in Sept 2017 after completion of their study leaves.

Guarantor of Professor Tariq Saeed was Dr Ishaq Fani, Dr Farhan Iqbal was the guarantor of Dr Asad Aslam and Dr Rehan Sadiq was the guarantor of lecturer Ali Saeed.