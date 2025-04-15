Open Menu

3 Balochistan Constabulary Officers Martyred, 19 Injured In Mastung IED Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 11:40 AM

3 Balochistan constabulary officers martyred, 19 injured in Mastung IED attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) At least three personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary were martyred while 19 others sustained injuries in a bomb blast targeting their vehicle on Dasht Road in the Mastung district on Tuesday, police said.

According to officials, the explosion occurred near Khand Mahsuri area and was carried out using a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) planted on a motorcycle, private news channels reported.

The Constabulary officers were returning from duty when their vehicle was struck.

Soon after the explosion, police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Rescue teams shifted the deceased and injured personnel to a nearby hospital.

Mastung Assistant Commissioner has confirmed the number of casualties and said an emergency had been declared at the district hospital.

He added that most of the injured were being moved to Quetta due to the severity of their wounds.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident, while no group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki condemned the incident and expressed grief over the loss of lives.

