3 Bandits Held, Snatched Bike Recovered In Dasht
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 11:51 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Levies Force arrested three bike snatchers and recovered a stolen motorbike from their possession in Dasht area of Mastung on Thursday.
According to Levies sources, acting on tip off, Levies force team conducted a successful raid at place and apprehended three armed bandits and seized a snatched bike from their possession.
The Levies source said three arrested armed bandits stanched a motorcycle, cash and other valuable from a man namely Giran on gunpoint in the area.
Further investigation was underway.