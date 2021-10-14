3 bandits held, snatched bike recovered in Dasht

Levies Force arrested three bike snatchers and recovered a stolen motorbike from their possession in Dasht area of Mastung on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Levies Force arrested three bike snatchers and recovered a stolen motorbike from their possession in Dasht area of Mastung on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, acting on tip off, Levies force team conducted a successful raid at place and apprehended three armed bandits and seized a snatched bike from their possession.

The Levies source said three arrested armed bandits stanched a motorcycle, cash and other valuable from a man namely Giran on gunpoint in the area.

Further investigation was underway.