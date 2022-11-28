3 bike-lifter arrested, 6 motorcycles recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Factory area police claimed on Monday to have arrested three bike-lifter and recovered six motorcycles from them during a crackdown launched in the district.

A spokesperson for police said that in line with special directives of District Police Officer Muhammad Tariq Aziz , Factory area police, under the supervision of Station House Officer Javaad Gull conducted a raid and nabbed three bike-lifter, besides recovering six motorcycles from their possession.

Police sent them behind bars after registering a case against them.