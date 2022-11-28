3 Bike-lifter Arrested, 6 Motorcycles Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2022 | 05:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Factory area police claimed on Monday to have arrested three bike-lifter and recovered six motorcycles from them during a crackdown launched in the district.
A spokesperson for police said that in line with special directives of District Police Officer Muhammad Tariq Aziz , Factory area police, under the supervision of Station House Officer Javaad Gull conducted a raid and nabbed three bike-lifter, besides recovering six motorcycles from their possession.
Police sent them behind bars after registering a case against them.