3 bike lifters arrested, 3 stolen motorcycles, cash amount recovered

Dera Police have arrested a three-members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered three stolen motorcycles, two Chingchi rickshaws and Rs 520,000 cash money from their possession during the crackdown launched in the limits of Cantt police station on Monday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Dera Police have arrested a three-members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered three stolen motorcycles, two Chingchi rickshaws and Rs 520,000 cash money from their possession during the crackdown launched in the limits of Cantt police station on Monday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, a team of Cantt Police Station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Cantt police station Gul Sher Khan with police team arrested three accused Muhammad Shoaib son of Abdul Hameed resident of Lakki Marwat, Muhammad Osama son of Muhammad Qayyum resident of Mohalla Dewan Sahib and Muhammad Arshad son of Malik Dad resident of Indus Colony.

The police recovered 03 motorbikes, 02 Chingchi rickshaws and cash Rs 520,000 of sold stolen items from the possession of the accused.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigation.