Open Menu

3 Bike Lifters Arrested, 3 Stolen Motorcycles, Cash Amount Recovered

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2023 | 06:17 PM

3 bike lifters arrested, 3 stolen motorcycles, cash amount recovered

Dera Police have arrested a three-members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered three stolen motorcycles, two Chingchi rickshaws and Rs 520,000 cash money from their possession during the crackdown launched in the limits of Cantt police station on Monday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Dera Police have arrested a three-members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered three stolen motorcycles, two Chingchi rickshaws and Rs 520,000 cash money from their possession during the crackdown launched in the limits of Cantt police station on Monday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, a team of Cantt Police Station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Cantt police station Gul Sher Khan with police team arrested three accused Muhammad Shoaib son of Abdul Hameed resident of Lakki Marwat, Muhammad Osama son of Muhammad Qayyum resident of Mohalla Dewan Sahib and Muhammad Arshad son of Malik Dad resident of Indus Colony.

The police recovered 03 motorbikes, 02 Chingchi rickshaws and cash Rs 520,000 of sold stolen items from the possession of the accused.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Circle Lakki Marwat Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

Ayeza Khan stuns fans in recent photoshoot

Ayeza Khan stuns fans in recent photoshoot

12 minutes ago
 80 vehicles issued challan tickets for overloading ..

80 vehicles issued challan tickets for overloading

8 minutes ago
 Two held for torturing child

Two held for torturing child

8 minutes ago
 Chinese scholarships for Gwadar students hailed

Chinese scholarships for Gwadar students hailed

8 minutes ago
 Mohammad Ajaz Khan assumes charge as DIG Hazara

Mohammad Ajaz Khan assumes charge as DIG Hazara

8 minutes ago
 CEO MEPCO to hold E-Katchery for redressal of cons ..

CEO MEPCO to hold E-Katchery for redressal of consumers' complaints tomorrow

8 minutes ago
Scientists told to launch new experiments on cropp ..

Scientists told to launch new experiments on cropping pattern, irrigation system ..

8 minutes ago
 Discharge of water from Mangla dam reduced

Discharge of water from Mangla dam reduced

8 minutes ago
 Cricket greats congratulate Arshad Nadeem for winn ..

Cricket greats congratulate Arshad Nadeem for winning silver in World Athletics ..

8 minutes ago
 Court allows physical custody of Shah Mahmood Qure ..

Court allows physical custody of Shah Mahmood Qureshi to FIA in Cipher case

24 minutes ago
 DC visits hospital, orders quality treatment to pa ..

DC visits hospital, orders quality treatment to patients

20 minutes ago
 Four drug pushers held, drugs worth Rs 3 mln seize ..

Four drug pushers held, drugs worth Rs 3 mln seized

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan