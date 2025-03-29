3 Bike-lifters Gangs Busted, 11 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2025 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police, during the crackdown launched on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani on Saturday, busted three gangs of bike-lifters and recovered 11 motorcycles from them.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the Waris Khan recovered five stolen motorcycles from two accused Usman and Aqib.
Similarly, the Pirwadhai Police also nabbed two accused Imran and Aurangzeb recovering four motorcycles stolen by them.
The R A Bazaar Police busted a two-member gang involved in the motorcycle theft.
The arrested accused were identified Abrar and Ehsan. Two stolen motorcycles and Rs 20,000 in cash were recovered from them.
