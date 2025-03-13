3 Bike Lifters Held, 13 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested three bike lifters from the areas of Waris Khan and Race Course recovering 13 two-wheelers from their possession.
According to the police spokesman, the Waris Khan Police busted a two-member gang of bike lifters and recovered five stolen motorcycles from them.
The arrested accused were identified as Samiullah and Umair.
Similarly, the Race Course Police nabbed accused Owais involved in motorcycle theft and street crimes.
Besides eight motorcycles, stolen money of Rs 14,000 was recovered from him.
