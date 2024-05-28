3 bike lifters held; booty recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Islamabad Shahzad Town police teams have arrested three wanted members of bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike lifting activities and recovered two motorbikes, cash and weapons from their possession.

A public relations officer on Monday said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

The police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three wanted members of the snatcher gang involved in numerous snatching activities.

The accused were identified as Ali, Musa and Adnan.

The police team also recovered stolen motorbikes, cash and weapons used in crime from their possession. Meanwhile case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis.

The citizens are urged to report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via "ICT-15" app.