3 blackmailers awarded collectively 106-year jails

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Judge of Special Anti Terrorist Court Sargodha, Atiq ur Rehman Bhindar, has awarded collectively 106 years jail imprisonment to three accused involved in sexual harassment and black mailing case of Sajid Shaheed police station.

Court sources said Friday that three accused including Adnan Javed, Azhar Bilal and Asif Raza supposed themselves students of Sargodha University and by getting Fake ID Cards had established relationships with university girls. They abused the girls and used to blackmail them by making videos.

On the report of Security In-charge UoS Hamza Aftab, Sajid Shaheed police registered case against the accused and presented Challans in the court for trial.

On proving charges the learned judge of ATC has awarded 48 years rigorous imprisonment to the culprit Azhar Bilal, 45 years to Adnan Javed and 13 years to Asif Razaz respectively along with collective fine Rs1.2 million.