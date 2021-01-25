UrduPoint.com
3 Bodies Found

Mon 25th January 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Bodies of three persons were found from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said that some passersby witnessed a human body of a 50-year-old man lying in front of Kohistan Bus Stand at Rajbah Road and informed the police.

Also, the police also took two bodies of 30-year-old and 45-year-old men into custody from Ghulam Muhammad Abad and Zeenat Town when some passersby informed the police.

The police shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation for search of their families.

More Stories From Pakistan

