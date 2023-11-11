3 bodies found from different areas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Bodies of three persons including a newborn girl were found from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that some passersby spotted the body of a newborn girl lying in plastic bag near a hotel at Millat Chowk and informed the Sargodha Road police.

Similarly, the body of a 40-year-old man was found from Chuhar Majra whereas the corpse of another 40-year-old man was found from Rakh Branch Canal near Dijkot.

The police shifted all the bodies to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under way, he added.