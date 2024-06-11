3 bodies found from different sites

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Bodies of three people were found from different sites in Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 40-year-old man lying near Darbar Noor Shah Wali Lorry Adda Faisalabad and informed Civil Line police.

Similarly, some people pointed body of a 32-year-old man on Rajbah Road near police post Tariq Abad whereas corpse of a 35-year-old man was found floating on surface of water in Rakh Branch Canal near Gol Masjid Sammundri Road.

The police shifted all these bodies to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for their identification was under progress, he added.