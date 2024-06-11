Open Menu

3 Bodies Found From Different Sites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 10:20 PM

3 bodies found from different sites

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Bodies of three people were found from different sites in Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 40-year-old man lying near Darbar Noor Shah Wali Lorry Adda Faisalabad and informed Civil Line police.

Similarly, some people pointed body of a 32-year-old man on Rajbah Road near police post Tariq Abad whereas corpse of a 35-year-old man was found floating on surface of water in Rakh Branch Canal near Gol Masjid Sammundri Road.

The police shifted all these bodies to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for their identification was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Water Road Man Progress Mosque Post All From

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first vict ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

4 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

5 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

5 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

5 hours ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

6 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

11 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

15 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan