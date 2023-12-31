Open Menu

3 Bodies Found In Different City Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2023 | 10:10 PM

3 bodies found in different city areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Three persons were found dead in different parts of the city on Sunday.

A 60-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Tibbi City, a 35-year-old man was found dead in Garhi Shahu area and a 70-year-old man was found dead near Gulberg 7up Gate.

The bodies, yet to be identified, were shifted to the mortuary by the Edhi ambulances.

