3 bodies found in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :The bodies of three people were found from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that some passersby spotted corpse of a man floating on surface of water in Gugera branch canal near Tandlianwala Assistant Commissioner House and informed Rescue-1122.

A rescuers team fished out the body, which was later on identified as 39-year-old Amanullah of Iqbal Colony Tandlianwala. According to initial investigation, the ill-fated man was an addict person. He had left his house late in the night under the influence of drugs and did not come back.

Meanwhile, the body of 27-year-old youth was found from Eidgah Road near school in Gulberg whereas another body of a 35-year-old man was found lying on Sammundri Road near Roshanwala.

The police took the bodies into custody while further investigation for their identification was under progress, he added.