3 bodies recovered, 20 others rescued at Roopyal Marriage Hall operation

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 19 (APP):The rescue operation at Roopyal Marriage Hall, a five-storey building collapsed on Friday, was completed and three bodies were recovered besides rescuing 20 others alive from the rubble on Sunday evening.

Talking to APP, Commissioner Mirpur Division Chaudhry Muhammad Raqeeb said the rescue operation was started by the administration immediately after the tragic incident and recovered all the three bodies including Chaudhry Nadeem Hussain Roopyal, the ill-fated owner of the marriage hall, his son Raheem Nadeedm Roopyal and a laborer.

"Alhamdolillah, the administration has successfully completed the rescue operation with the assistance of the Pakistan Army," the divisional commissioner said.