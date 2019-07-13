3 bodies recovered in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) : Three bodies were found from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours, the police said on Saturday.

According to Police, some people felt smell of putrefied corpse from the house of Naeem in Heaven Villas Ghulam Muhammad Abad and informed the area police.

The police broke opened the door and found Naeem (38) son of Karam Din murdered inside the house.

Similarly, D-Type Colony police found body of a 40-year-old man from Ghausia Park while Gulberg police recovered body of a 65-yeaer-old man from Narwala Chowk.

Apparently both were addict. Their identification has yet to be established.

The police have shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was underway.