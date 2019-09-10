3 bogies derailed near Jamshoro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Three bogies of Bolan Mail derailed near Bobak railway station Jamshoro District, Sindh on Tuesday morning which was on its way to Quetta from Karachi.

According to details, railway sources said that the passenger train was traveling to Quetta after departing Karachi which derailed near Bobak railway station.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Railway officials told that repair work is continued at the track and the train will depart to its destination soon after few hours.