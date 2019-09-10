UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Bogies Derailed Near Jamshoro

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 03:00 PM

3 bogies derailed near Jamshoro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Three bogies of Bolan Mail derailed near Bobak railway station Jamshoro District, Sindh on Tuesday morning which was on its way to Quetta from Karachi.

According to details, railway sources said that the passenger train was traveling to Quetta after departing Karachi which derailed near Bobak railway station.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Railway officials told that repair work is continued at the track and the train will depart to its destination soon after few hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Quetta Jamshoro Bolan From

Recent Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Estonian President says her country and ..

20 minutes ago

Indian Fascist Regime has Crossed all limits; Gen ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price announced for Monday

2 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince receives Japanese Ambassador

2 hours ago

UAE paper hails Dubai Metro on its 10th anniversar ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.