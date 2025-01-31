3 Bogies Of Lahore-Karachi Bound Shalimar Express Derail
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) A train accident occurred near Shahdara on Friday when three bogies of the Lahore-Karachi bound Shalimar Express derailed, no casualties or property damage reported.
According to a spokesperson for railways that department have launched an investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause behind the derailment of the three bogies, a private news channels reported.
"Fortunately, no passengers were harmed, and we are now focusing on quickly restoring the train's service," the official added.
