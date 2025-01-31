3 bogies of Lahore-Karachi bound Shalimar express derail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) A train accident occurred near Shahdara on Friday when three bogies of the Lahore-Karachi bound Shalimar Express derailed, no casualties or property damage reported.

According to a spokesperson for railways that department have launched an investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause behind the derailment of the three bogies, a private news channels reported.

"Fortunately, no passengers were harmed, and we are now focusing on quickly restoring the train's service," the official added.