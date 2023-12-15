Open Menu

3 Boilers, 3 Brick Kilns Sealed, Fine Imposed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2023 | 09:47 PM

The Environment Protection department has sealed boilers of three industrial units and 3 brick kilns on charges of violating the laws

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Environment Protection department has sealed boilers of three industrial units and 3 brick kilns on charges of violating the laws.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas said here on Friday that the environment teams inspected various factories and kiln houses and found violation of environment protection laws at 3 industrial units at Small Industrial Estate and Sammundri Road which were burning prohibited material in their boilers. Therefore, boilers of these industrial units were sealed besides imposing a fine of Rs.

100,000 each on the owners of units.

Similarly, the environment teams also sealed premises of three brick kilns in Chak 52-JB and Chak 65-JB as they were found in operation condition without installing zigzag technology and polluting the environment. A fine of Rs.100,000 was also imposed on the owners of these brick kilns.

Meanwhile, the environment teams also imposed a fine of Rs.16,000 on 8 vehicles which were found emitting excessive smoke on different routes, he added.

