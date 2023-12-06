3 boilers sealed, fine imposed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Environment Protection Department sealed boilers of three industrial units and imposed a total fine of Rs 300,000 on their owners, here on Wednesday.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas said that the environment teams found burning of prohibited material in the boilers of one textile unit and two sizing units situated at Sheikhupura Road and Jhang Road.

Therefore, the teams sealed premises of the boilers and imposed fine, besides getting cases registered for further action, he added.