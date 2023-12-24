3 boilers sealed, fine imposed on their owners

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) The Environment Protection Department has sealed boilers of three industrial units and imposed a total fine of Rs.700,000 on their owners on charge of polluting the environment.

A spokesman for environment department said here on Sunday that environment teams checked various industrial units and found burning of prohibited material at three boilers.

Therefore, the teams sealed premises of these boilers and imposed a fine of Rs.700,000/- on the owners of these industrial units situated at Sargodha Road, he added.