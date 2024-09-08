3 boilers sealed, fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) The Environment Protection Department sealed the premises of three boilers in different parts of Faisalabad and imposed a fine of Rs.1.5 million on their owners on the charges of violating the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said here on Sunday that environment teams checked factories and mills and found burning of prohibited materials in the boilers of three factories situated at Chak Jhumra Road.

Therefore, the premises of the boilers were sealed and a fine of Rs.500,000 was imposed on owners of each unit, he added.